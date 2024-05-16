On May 16, 2024, Amir Weiss, the Chief Accounting Officer of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA, Financial), executed a sale of 28,135 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA, Financial) is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets generic and specialty medicines. The company's portfolio includes treatments for disorders such as neurological conditions, respiratory issues, and pain, as well as a range of over-the-counter products.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $16.73 each, totaling approximately $470,286.35. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has seen a total of 17 insider sales and no insider buys.

Over the past year, Amir Weiss has sold a total of 61,882 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, with no recorded purchases. This recent transaction reflects a continuation of the insider's selling pattern.

On the valuation front, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd currently holds a market cap of approximately $18.75 billion. The stock's price on the day of the sale was $16.73. Based on the GF Value, which is calculated at $8.77, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.91, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into how insiders are reacting to the company's stock valuation and overall market conditions.

