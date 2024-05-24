Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Surpasses Revenue Estimates with 55% Growth in Q1 2024

Company Raises Full-Year Revenue Guidance Amidst Strong Quarterly Performance

22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $27.9 million, a 55% increase year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $25.75 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved to 62.1%, up 340 basis points from the previous year's quarter.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $4.4 million from $2.1 million in the prior year, with a loss per share of $0.03.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Turned positive at $0.1 million, compared to a loss of $0.3 million in the same quarter last year.
  • 2024 Revenue Guidance: Raised to $116 million to $120 million, indicating expected annual growth of 27% to 31%.
Article's Main Image

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT, Financial), a prominent player in the medical technology sector, announced a significant revenue increase in its first quarter of 2024, as detailed in its recent 8-K filing on May 15, 2024. The company, known for its advanced orthobiologics and spinal implant systems, reported a 55% increase in revenue, amounting to $27.9 million, compared to $17.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

1791471621681344512.png

Financial Highlights and Company Overview

Xtant Medical's robust quarterly performance also reflected in its gross margin, which saw an improvement of 340 basis points to 62.1%. However, the company experienced a net loss of $4.4 million, an increase from a net loss of $2.1 million in the prior year's quarter. Despite this, Xtant achieved a positive Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, a notable improvement from a loss of $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The company's commitment to innovation and growth was evident in its recent launches of two amniotic membrane allografts, SimpliGraft and SimpliMax, and the strategic amendment of its credit agreements to bolster working capital. These initiatives are part of Xtant Medical's broader strategy to enhance its product offerings and operational efficiency.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Sean Browne, President and CEO of Xtant Medical, commented on the quarter's achievements, stating,

In the first quarter of 2024, we delivered strong revenue growth of 55% and positive Adjusted EBITDA, despite continued near-term supply chain challenges for our biologics and spinal hardware product families. Importantly, progress during the quarter toward integrating our recent acquisitions outpaced our expectations, and given our plans for new product launches and our progress toward vertically integrating our supply chain, we are raising our revenue guidance for the full year."

This optimistic outlook is further supported by the company's revised full-year 2024 revenue guidance, which has been increased to between $116 million and $120 million, up from the previous forecast of $112 million to $116 million. This adjustment anticipates an annual revenue growth of approximately 27% to 31% compared to the full year 2023.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

As of March 31, 2024, Xtant Medical reported having $4.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, a slight decrease from $5.7 million at the end of 2023. The increase in operating expenses to $20.8 million from $12.1 million in the first quarter of the previous year was primarily due to higher sales commissions, employee compensation, and legal and accounting expenses.

The company's strategic maneuvers, including the acquisition of Surgalign Holdings’ hardware and biologics business, have positioned it for continued growth in the competitive medical technology market. With a focus on enhancing its product lines and operational efficiencies, Xtant Medical is poised to capitalize on the expanding opportunities within the orthobiologics and spinal implant sectors.

Xtant Medical's forward-looking strategies and the positive reception of its new products suggest a promising trajectory, despite the challenges posed by increased net losses and operational costs. Investors and stakeholders will likely watch closely as the company continues to navigate its growth path in the dynamic healthcare market.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Xtant Medical Holdings Inc for further details.

