Unveiling Pan American Silver (PAAS)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right?

A Comprehensive Guide to PAAS's Market Position and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

With a significant daily gain of 4.54% and a notable three-month gain of 66.01%, Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS, Financial) presents an interesting case for investors. However, with a Loss Per Share of 0.42, the question arises: is the stock modestly overvalued? This analysis delves into the valuation of Pan American Silver, encouraging readers to explore the intricate details of its market assessment.

Company Overview

Pan American Silver Corp is primarily involved in the mining and development of silver and gold properties. It operates several mines including La Colorada, Dolores, and Timmins West, among others. The company also engages in the production and sale of zinc, lead, and copper. Currently, the stock's price stands at $21.54, against a GF Value (fair intrinsic value) of $17.24, suggesting that the stock might be modestly overvalued.

1791476827810852864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Pan American Silver, the GF Value suggests that the stock should ideally trade at $17.24. Trading above this value at $21.54, the stock appears modestly overvalued, which might lead to poorer future returns compared to its business growth.

1791476808059875328.png

Financial Strength and Stability

Pan American Silver's financial strength is critical to assess its risk of capital loss. The company has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.41, which is lower than 76.79% of its peers in the Metals & Mining industry. This ratio, along with its fair overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, suggests that Pan American Silver has a moderate risk profile.

1791476845586313216.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies usually poses less risk. Pan American Silver has demonstrated fair profitability with an operating margin of 2.23%, ranking better than 51.93% of its industry peers. However, its growth metrics, including a 3-year average revenue growth rate worse than 62.75% of its competitors, signal potential challenges ahead.

Moreover, when comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), Pan American Silver's figures of 1.52 and 9.43, respectively, indicate that it is not creating value over its capital cost. This is a crucial insight for potential investors.

1791476863957364736.png

Conclusion

In summary, Pan American Silver (PAAS, Financial) appears modestly overvalued based on its current market price and GF Value. The company maintains fair financial health and profitability but faces growth challenges. Investors should consider these factors carefully. For a deeper understanding of Pan American Silver's financials over the past 30 years, visit the company's financial overview on GuruFocus.

To explore other high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.