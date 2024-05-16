On May 16, 2024, Timothy Hunter, Director at Northwest Bancshares Inc (NWBI, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $11.3 per share.

Northwest Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank. The bank offers personal and business banking products, including loans, deposits, and investment management services.

The insider transaction history for Northwest Bancshares Inc shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 8 insider buys and 8 insider sells.

On the valuation front, Northwest Bancshares Inc's shares were trading at $11.3 on the day of the insider's purchase, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.466 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.18, positioned above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to GF Value, the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.86, suggesting potential for price appreciation based on intrinsic value calculations which consider historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business expectations.

This insider buy might signal a positive outlook from the director, aligning with the current valuation metrics that suggest the stock is trading below its fair value.

