On May 13, 2024, Junetta Everett, Director at Equity Bancshares Inc (EQBK, Financial), purchased 2,903 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. This purchase increases the total number of shares owned by the insider to 2,903, as there have been no sales reported by the insider in the past year.

Equity Bancshares Inc operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, provides a range of financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, and mortgage lending primarily in Kansas and Missouri.

The shares were bought at a price of $34.5 each, valuing the transaction at approximately $100,153.5. Following this transaction, the market cap of Equity Bancshares Inc stands at $532.631 million.

The company's current price-earnings ratio is 58.20, significantly above both the industry median of 9.7 and the company’s historical median. Additionally, with a current stock price of $34.5 and a GF Value of $27.84, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells at Equity Bancshares Inc. The insider transaction trend can be visualized in the following chart:

This recent acquisition by the insider might provide investors with a signal about the potential future direction of the company, considering the insider's increased stake.

