Chemed Corp (CHE) CEO Kevin Mcnamara Sells 4,000 Shares

On May 16, 2024, Kevin Mcnamara, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemed Corp (CHE, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 14,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Chemed Corp operates through its subsidiaries, primarily in the healthcare and chemical industries. The company is known for its VITAS Healthcare, a major provider of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, a leader in plumbing and water cleanup services.

On the date of the sale, shares of Chemed Corp were priced at $567.54, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $8.53 billion. This pricing reflects a price-earnings ratio of 30.43, which is above both the industry median of 25.68 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Chemed Corp is estimated at $558.38, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells at Chemed Corp, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This insider activity and the current valuation metrics provide investors with a snapshot of recent transactions and the financial perspective of Chemed Corp under its current market conditions.

