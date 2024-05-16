May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT
J. Rieck - Flowers Foods, Inc. - Executive Vice President
Hello, everyone. This is J.T. Rieck, EVP of Finance and Investor Relations. Welcome to the prerecorded discussion of Flowers Foods' 2024 First Quarter Results. We will host a live Q&A session this evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern. Further details about the live call, along with our earnings release, a transcript of these recorded remarks and a related slide presentation are posted on the Investors section of flowersfoods.com.
Before we get started, keep in mind that the information presented here may include forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Although we believe these statements to be reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. In addition to what you hear in these remarks, important factors relating to Flowers Foods business are fully detailed in our SEC filings.
Providing remarks today are Ryals McMullian, Chairman and CEO; and Steve Kinsey, our CFO. Ryals, I'll turn it over to you.
A. Ryals McMullian - Flowers
Q1 2024 Flowers Foods Inc Earnings Call (Pre-recorded) Transcript
May 16, 2024 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...