On May 15, 2024, Gregory Willis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Air Lease Corp (AL, Financial), sold 11,270 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 11,270 shares and made no purchases.

Air Lease Corp, a company engaged in the leasing of commercial aircraft to airlines worldwide, has seen a mix of insider buying and selling activities. Over the past year, there has been 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells.

On the valuation front, shares of Air Lease Corp were trading at $50.06 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $5.49 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Air Lease Corp stands at 9.96, which is below both the industry median of 17.86 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Air Lease Corp is $47.92 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

The insider's recent transaction could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Air Lease Corp.

