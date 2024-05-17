On May 17, 2024, Martina Flammer, Chief Medical Officer of Insmed Inc (INSM, Financial), sold 4,642 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,473 shares of Insmed Inc and has not made any purchases.

Insmed Inc (INSM, Financial) is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's approach is to develop novel, targeted therapies to help serve the critical unmet needs of these patient populations.

On the date of the sale, shares of Insmed Inc were priced at $25.09. The company's market cap was approximately $3.68 billion.

The GF Value of Insmed Inc is $28.35, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89. This suggests that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future performance.

Insider transaction trends for Insmed Inc over the past year show no insider purchases and 36 insider sales, highlighting a trend where insiders have been net sellers of the stock.

This insider sale by the Chief Medical Officer continues the trend of insider selling at Insmed Inc, which investors might consider when evaluating their positions in the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.