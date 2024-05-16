On May 16, 2024, Fahim Siddiqui, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, sold 3,000 shares of The Home Depot Inc (HD, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $343.79 per share, totaling approximately $1,031,370.

The Home Depot Inc, a leader in the home improvement retail industry, operates a chain of retail stores across the United States, Canada, and Mexico offering a wide range of building materials, home improvement products, and services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,475 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the company, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The Home Depot Inc currently holds a market cap of approximately $341.12 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 23.09, which is above both the industry median of 18.21 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of The Home Depot Inc's stock is estimated at $329.30, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04 at the time of the insider's sale.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

