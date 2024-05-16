On May 16, 2024, Noel Watson, the Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $9.44, totaling $236,000.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) is a company that provides online legal solutions for small businesses and families, facilitating access to documents and legal advice without the need to hire a traditional attorney. The company operates primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider, Noel Watson, has sold a total of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The stock of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) was trading at $9.44 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 83.55, which is above the industry median of 17.86.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) is estimated at $12.14 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial).

