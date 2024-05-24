President Electrical Solutions Mark Mikes of Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) executed a sale of 479 shares of the company on May 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $404.9 per share, resulting in a total amount of $193,948.10.

Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) is a global manufacturer of electrical and electronic products for construction, industrial, and utility applications. The company's portfolio includes high-quality products for wiring and electrical connections, as well as specialty lighting fixtures, and smart infrastructure solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,700 shares of Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been significantly more insider sales (16) than buys (3).

Shares of Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) were trading at $404.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $21.08 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.29, which is above both the industry median of 23.43 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) is estimated at $299.93 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at Hubbell Inc (HUBB, Financial) provides an interesting data point for investors, especially considering the company's current valuation metrics and stock performance trends.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.