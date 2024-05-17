On May 17, 2024, Nicole Miller, the Chief Legal Officer of LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial), sold 13,727 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of insider transactions over the past year, where Nicole Miller has sold a total of 76,348 shares.

LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) is a company that provides online legal solutions for small business owners and families to create legal documents without necessarily having to hire a lawyer. The company offers services that include business formation, intellectual property protection, and legal advice subscriptions.

On the date of the sale, shares of LegalZoom.com Inc were trading at $9.17. The company has a market cap of approximately $1.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 83.55, which is higher than the industry median of 17.86.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of LegalZoom.com Inc is estimated at $12.14 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 16 insider sells at LegalZoom.com Inc, indicating a trend of insider sales.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the recent activities and financial health of LegalZoom.com Inc.

