On May 16, 2024, Director Katherine Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers USA Inc (SKX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction occurred at a price of $68.78 per share.

Skechers USA Inc, a global leader in the footwear industry, designs, develops, and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear for men, women, and children. The company's offerings include a wide variety of shoes that cater to casual, athletic, and fashion-conscious consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 3,500 shares and purchasing 4,900 shares. This recent sale represents a continuation of the insider's trading activities within the company.

The broader insider transaction trend at Skechers USA Inc shows a predominance of selling activities, with 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, Skechers USA Inc's shares are currently trading at a price-earnings ratio of 18.01, which is below both the industry median of 19.43 and the company's historical median. The stock's market cap stands at $10.44 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Skechers USA Inc is $57.13 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider sentiment and potential future stock performance.

