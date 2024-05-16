On May 16, 2024, Bart Volkmer, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial), executed a sale of 6,894 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 97,260 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Dropbox Inc (DBX, Financial) is a leading global collaboration platform that's transforming the way people and teams work together. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, Dropbox is on a mission to design a more enlightened way of working.

On the date of the sale, shares of Dropbox Inc were priced at $23.72. The company's market cap stood at approximately $7.63 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Dropbox Inc is 15.72, which is lower than the industry median of 26.985 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Dropbox Inc is estimated at $29.15 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.81.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 46 insider sells at Dropbox Inc, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares.

This recent transaction by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at Dropbox Inc.

