May 17, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to KIMs Hospitals Q4524 earnings conference call hosted by IIFL Securities Limited. (Operator Instructions) I now hand the conference over to Mr. Rahul Jeewani from IIFL Securities Limited. Thank you and over to you Sir.



Rahul Jeewani - IIIFL Securities Ltd - Analyst



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. I'm Rahul from IIFL Institutional Equities. On behalf of IIFL, I welcome you to the quarter four earnings conference call of KIMS Hospitals. From KIMS, we have with us Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Founder and Managing Director; Dr. Abhinay Bollineni, Executive Director and CEO; and Mr. Sachin Salvi, CFO. Over to you, sir, for your opening comments.



Sachin Salvi - Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd - CFO



Good morning. All of you, a hearty welcome to all of you. I'm happy to share with you that this is a landmark year in the growing trajectory of KIMS as we have completed a purposeful and successful journey of 20 years. We enter into public domain in 2021, there less a