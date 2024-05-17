Q4 2024 Archean Chemical Industries Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Archean Chemicals Industries Limited Q4 and FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements about the company, which are based on the beliefs, opinions and expectations of the company as on of this date. These statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict.



Mr. Ranjit Pendurthi, Managing Director of Archean Chemicals Industries Limited.



Ranjit Pendurthi - Archean Chemicals Industries Ltd - Managing Director



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We wish you a very warm welcome to our Q4 FY '24 earnings call. Thank you all for being here today. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Mr. Raghunathan Rajagopalan; and Rajeev Kumar, DGM, Finance; and SGA, our Investor Relations Adviser.



I hope and assume everyone had an opportunity to go