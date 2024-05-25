Insider Sale: EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO John Zimmer Sells Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT)

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 8,834 shares of the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 63,404 shares, while purchases stand at 2,500 shares.

Core Molding Technologies Inc, listed under the symbol CMT, is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes and composite material products to meet the specific needs of various industries.

On the date of the sale, shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were priced at $20.01. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $163.951 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.15, which is below both the industry median of 24.235 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for Core Molding Technologies Inc is calculated at $14.09, indicating that with a current price of $20.01, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a broader context for the company's stock performance and insider activities. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 21 insider sells for Core Molding Technologies Inc.

1791703782984413184.png 1791703799895846912.png

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.