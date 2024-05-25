John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), executed a sale of 8,834 shares of the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 63,404 shares, while purchases stand at 2,500 shares.

Core Molding Technologies Inc, listed under the symbol CMT, is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes and composite material products to meet the specific needs of various industries.

On the date of the sale, shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were priced at $20.01. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $163.951 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 9.15, which is below both the industry median of 24.235 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value for Core Molding Technologies Inc is calculated at $14.09, indicating that with a current price of $20.01, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.42.

The valuation metrics and insider transaction trends provide a broader context for the company's stock performance and insider activities. Over the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 21 insider sells for Core Molding Technologies Inc.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

