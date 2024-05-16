On May 16, 2024, Renee Tannenbaum, Director at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $63.87 each, totaling $127,740.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The products of the company are focused on various therapeutic areas including hormones, anti-cancer, respiratory, and dermatology.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a pattern of 50 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

On the valuation front, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's shares were trading at $63.87 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.29 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 38.88, which is above the industry median of 24.38.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $58.72, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of potential stock performance, particularly in the context of the company's valuation and market trends.

