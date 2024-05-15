On May 15, 2024, Daren Shaw, Director of Ensign Group Inc (ENSG, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 24,463 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Ensign Group Inc specializes in providing skilled nursing, rehabilitative care services, and assisted living services. The company operates facilities across the United States, focusing on delivering high-quality healthcare and cost-effective outcomes.

On the date of the sale, shares of Ensign Group Inc were priced at $118.26. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $6.82 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 31.61, which is above both the industry median of 25.68 and the historical median for the company.

The GF Value of Ensign Group Inc is calculated at $119.68, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history for Ensign Group Inc indicates a trend with 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This pattern of transactions provides an overview of insider activity within the company.

Investors and stakeholders in Ensign Group Inc may consider these insider transactions and valuation metrics as part of their overall assessment of the company's stock and future prospects.

