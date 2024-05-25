Brandi Morandi, Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer of Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,870 shares of the company on May 17, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $800.96 each, totaling approximately $3,899,675.20.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,375 shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial) and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 47 insider sells and no insider buys.

Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial) specializes in providing colocation space and related services to protect and connect the information assets for enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers. The company operates through a network of data centers around the globe, offering services that facilitate interconnection and traffic exchange between different businesses.

On the day of the sale, Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $75.91 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 80.25, which is above the industry median of 16.92.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Equinix Inc (EQIX, Financial) is estimated at $832.39 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

