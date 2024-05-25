Director Craig Jacobson of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) executed a sale of 6,722 shares of the company on May 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $112.71 each, totaling approximately $757,939.62.

Expedia Group Inc operates an online travel company, providing travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,722 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys at Expedia Group Inc.

The company's shares have a market cap of $15.10 billion as of the latest trading session. The price-earnings ratio stands at 21.35, which is above the industry median of 19.705.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Expedia Group Inc's stock is estimated at $147.27 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against its historical performance and industry standards.

