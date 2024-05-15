On May 15, 2024, Jay Martin, Senior Vice President of Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial), sold 36,177 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 79,335 shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN, Financial) is a supplier of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The company operates in three segments: metal containers, closures, and plastic containers. These products are used by a variety of end markets including food, beverages, personal care, household care, and pet care.

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc were trading at $47.27 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $5.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 16.57, which is below the industry median of 17.4.

The GF Value of Silgan Holdings Inc is $46.51, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells at Silgan Holdings Inc, indicating a trend of insider selling.

This recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider transactions at Silgan Holdings Inc, where the selling activities have dominated the buying over the past year.

