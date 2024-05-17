On May 17, 2024, Dan Spaulding, Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc (Z, Financial), executed a sale of 10,756 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 43,555 shares sold.

Zillow Group Inc operates as an online real estate marketplace. The company provides real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web, in the United States. It operates through a portfolio of brands and products, including Zillow, Trulia, and StreetEasy among others.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Zillow Group Inc were priced at $44.34. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $10.37 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $46.13, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is determined by historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 51 insider sells at Zillow Group Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

The insider transaction trend and the current valuation metrics provide a comprehensive view of the insider's recent activity and the company's financial standing.

