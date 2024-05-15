On May 15, 2024, Linda Rice, Director at Enova International Inc (ENVA, Financial), executed a sale of 1,750 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $63.02, totaling $110,285.

Enova International Inc operates as a financial technology and analytics company. It offers consumer and small business loans, line of credit accounts, and financing services. The company's technology and analytics platforms support its financial products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,670 shares of Enova International Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the sale, Enova International Inc had a market cap of approximately $1.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 11.02, below the industry median of 14.33, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is estimated at $69.61, suggesting that Enova International Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91. This valuation is supported by historical trading multiples, adjustments based on past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and stock valuation. The consistent pattern of insider sales over the past year could suggest various strategic financial decisions by the insiders, reflecting their perspectives on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.