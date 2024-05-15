On May 15, 2024, Jeffrey Hurd, the Chief Operating Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), sold 9,969 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 39,876 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Equitable Holdings Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company offers a range of financial advisory services and products, primarily to individuals and institutions.

The shares were sold at a price of $40.42, valuing the transaction at approximately $402,406.58. This sale occurred when the stock was trading near its GF Value of $37.83, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued. The market cap of Equitable Holdings Inc is currently $13.25 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 12.46, slightly above the industry median of 12.21. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 18 insider sells at Equitable Holdings Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts. Currently, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, aligning with the Fairly Valued status of the stock.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels concerning the company's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.