Derek Andersen, the Chief Financial Officer of Snap Inc (SNAP, Financial), sold 26,682 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, during which the insider sold a total of 365,501 shares.

Snap Inc, known for its popular social media app Snapchat, allows users to communicate through short videos and images known as snaps. The company has expanded its business to include hardware products like Spectacles, a wearable camera that integrates with Snapchat.

On the date of the sale, shares of Snap Inc were trading at $15.72, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.34 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Snap Inc is $13.19 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The valuation metrics for Snap Inc include various historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. These factors, combined with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts, contribute to the GF Value calculation.

The insider transaction history for Snap Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 49 insider sales and no insider buys.

This recent sale by the insider Derek Andersen continues the trend of insider sales at Snap Inc, suggesting that insiders might be taking advantage of the current stock price levels.

