On May 16, 2024, Vivie Lee, Director at CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. The shares were sold at a price of $112.19 each, totaling $280,475.

CommVault Systems Inc specializes in data protection and information management software applications and related services. The company develops, markets, and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,348 shares of CommVault Systems Inc and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction follows a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of CommVault Systems Inc were trading at $112.19 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 29.59, which is above the industry median of 26.985.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.48, based on a GF Value of $76.03. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

