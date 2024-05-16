On May 16, 2024, Nicholas Clegg, President of Global Affairs at Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 8,425 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, totaling 39,373 shares sold.

Meta Platforms Inc, known for its social media and technology innovations, operates globally with products that include Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others. The company focuses on connecting people and building communities through its various platforms and technologies.

On the date of the sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were priced at $475.21, valuing the company with a market cap of approximately $1,197.02 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 27.18, which is above the industry median of 21.83.

The GF Value of Meta Platforms Inc is calculated at $361.13, indicating that with a current price of $475.21, the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32.

The valuation metrics suggest a premium compared to both the industry standards and the company's historical performance. The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Meta Platforms Inc, but there have been 218 insider sells, indicating a trend among insiders that might be worth noting for current and potential investors.

This recent transaction by the insider further aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at the company, potentially signaling their perspectives on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

