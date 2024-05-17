Release Date: May 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

RBC Bearings Inc (RBC, Financial) delivered strong net sales of $413.7 million in Q4, achieving a 5% year-over-year growth.

Aerospace and Defense segment sales surpassed pre-COVID levels, reaching $519 million with a 20.7% year-over-year growth.

Adjusted gross margins expanded to 43.1% in Q4, marking a 90 basis point increase year-over-year.

The company achieved significant synergies from the Dodge acquisition, estimating $70 million to $80 million in synergies within just over two years.

Free cash flow grew by 35.1% year-over-year, reaching $241.5 million for the full fiscal year.

Negative Points

Industrial segment sales remained flat, with a slight decline of 0.4% in Q4 and a marginal increase of 0.2% for the full year.

Weakness was observed in multi-industry aggregate, cement, and oil and gas markets.

The company faces potential short-term impacts from Boeing's reduced 737 production rates, which may affect Q2 revenues.

Despite strong performance, the company continues to face challenges in labor, material availability, and supply chain constraints, particularly in the defense segment.

The effective GAAP tax rate for Q4 was 16.8%, which caused some confusion among investors regarding the company's tax implications.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Mike, you touched on the Dodge revenue synergies in your prepared commentary. Can you provide more color on how that strategy is going? How's the integration of your 2 sales teams been progressing? What kind of revenue synergy target do you think you can extract from this?

A: We see good revenue synergy options being developed, particularly in accessing more of the world market for Dodge. We're focused on Europe, India, Mexico, and Canada. For example, in India, we expect to grow our aerospace customer base significantly, leveraging Dodge's infrastructure.

Q: Can you give any progress in terms of moving Dodge manufacturing to low-cost countries? How much more margin do you think you can get from a lower cost structure?

A: We just completed building a 100,000 square foot plant in Tecate, Mexico, allowing us to move some of Dodge's U.S. manufacturing there. This will free up floor space in Dodge plants for product expansion and move existing products to a low-cost country, which should fund growth and improve margins.

Q: Was the backlog growth sequentially and year-over-year mostly from commercial aerospace orders?

A: The backlog growth is heavily from Aerospace and Marine, probably 80-20. Very little of Dodge's backlog is represented as their business model usually ships orders within the same day or within 2-3 days.

Q: Your guidance for the first quarter indicates a reacceleration of sales. Can you talk about what you're seeing in this first quarter versus the prior 3 quarters?

A: We're seeing great bookings, particularly in Aerospace and Defense (A&D). The Boeing 737 build-out step down in production rate is not reflected in the first quarter but will be in the second quarter.

Q: Defense growth was impressive this year. Is that mostly marine, submarines, or anything else driving that?

A: Defense growth is driven by marine and airframe, with strong demand in guided munitions and platforms like the Strike Fighter and long-range bombers. We are constrained by production capacity but are working to increase rates.

Q: As you talked about accessing more world markets for Dodge, is that all organic channel development, or would you consider geographic acquisitions to accelerate that process?

A: It's primarily organic, using the assets we already have more effectively. However, if an acquisition could accelerate the process, we would consider it.

Q: Given all the funding visibility from the government for big projects, why are aggregates and cement weak?

A: The aggregate and cement business is correlated with housing starts, which are influenced by mortgage rates. The Infrastructure Bill has not had a significant macro influence yet.

Q: Did anything turn unexpectedly weak in the industrial segment for the fourth quarter?

A: Last year's fourth quarter was supercharged by backlog due to supply chain issues, which normalized this year. This created a hard comp for the industrial segment.

Q: For fiscal '25, did you say low double-digit growth for Aero and Defense combined? Is there an expected parse out between commercial air and defense in that view?

A: Yes, low double-digit growth for Aero and Defense combined. We are reevaluating plans due to Boeing's production rate changes and determining how to offset any losses.

Q: How should we think about free cash flow in 2025 and from a working capital standpoint?

A: We aim to delever by another $275 million to $300 million, targeting over 100% conversion on net income. We will strategically manage inventory levels, especially in aerospace, to ensure we can meet customer demand.

