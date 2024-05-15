On May 15, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 6,779 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on May 17, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 201,266 shares.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on women’s health, oncology, and organ health. The company's innovative technologies provide detailed genetic information that assists in medical decisions and patient management.

Shares of Natera Inc were priced at $107.08 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.07 billion. According to GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59, indicating a potential overestimation in its current market price compared to the intrinsic value calculated by GuruFocus.

The valuation metrics such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow are part of the considerations in the GF Value calculation, along with adjustments based on past performance and future business projections.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Natera Inc, while there have been 86 insider sells, indicating a trend where insiders are choosing to sell shares rather than purchase new ones.

This recent sale by the insider further aligns with the ongoing trend of insider selling at the company, which could be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors as part of their investment strategy.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.