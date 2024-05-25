Pete Godbole, the Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), sold 5,202 shares of the company on May 15, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. The shares were sold at a price of $41.92, totaling approximately $218,048.

Smartsheet Inc is a platform for work management and automation solutions. The company's software as a service (SaaS) platform helps organizations plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale, resulting in more efficient processes and better business outcomes.

Over the past year, Pete Godbole has sold a total of 20,537 shares of Smartsheet Inc and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 26 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the date of the sale, Smartsheet Inc had a market cap of approximately $5.79 billion. The stock's price on the day of the transaction gives it a price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow that reflect its current valuation metrics.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Smartsheet Inc's stock is estimated at $57.14, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.