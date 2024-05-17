On May 17, 2024, Arora Ashish, CEO and 10% Owner of Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 132,064 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 503,135 shares.

Cricut Inc (CRCT, Financial) is a company that designs and markets a system of machines and accessories for those who engage in crafting and designing. These machines are used to cut, write, and score various materials to create personalized and professional-quality projects.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Cricut Inc were priced at $7.15, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.51 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 24.34, slightly above the industry median of 23.69.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Cricut Inc has a GF Value of $7.73. With the current stock price at $7.15, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.92, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued.

The insider transaction history for Cricut Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 19 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

