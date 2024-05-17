On May 17, 2024, Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 50,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a broader pattern where the insider has sold a total of 557,977 shares over the past year, without purchasing any shares during the same period.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial) operates in the education technology sector, providing cloud-based software solutions that support critical school operations. These solutions encompass student information systems, classroom management tools, and a range of other educational technology platforms designed to enhance the learning experience and operational efficiency in educational institutions.

On the date of the transaction, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were priced at $19.20. This pricing places the company's market cap at approximately $3.27 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate of the stock is $20.45, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Insider transaction trends for PowerSchool Holdings Inc indicate a lack of insider purchases over the past year, with 68 insider sales recorded during the same timeframe. This pattern of insider activity can provide insights into the sentiment of company executives and high-level managers regarding the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

The recent sale by the insider aligns with the ongoing trend of insider sales at PowerSchool Holdings Inc, suggesting a consistent approach to stock transactions among the company's insiders.

This transaction and the broader insider selling trend are critical data points for investors monitoring insider behaviors as indicators of potential stock performance and company health.

