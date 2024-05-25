SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH) Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Misses Analyst Estimates

Company's Performance Impacted by Loan Impairments Despite Revenue Growth

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $11.8 million for Q1 2024, a 25.5% increase compared to $9.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • GAAP Net Income: $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, down from $4.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Finance Receivables: Increased by 10.3% year-over-year to $274.5 million, with a 14.2% effective yield and a 16.3% realized yield.
  • Book Value Per Share: $22.46 as of March 31, 2024, a 5.0% increase compared to $21.39 as of March 31, 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Repurchased 58,298 shares of common stock during Q1 2024 for approximately $1.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On May 15, 2024, SWK Holdings Corp (SWKH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. SWK Holdings Corp is a healthcare capital provider offering financing solutions to life science companies, institutions, and inventors. The company operates through two segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development Services, with the majority of revenue generated from the Finance Receivables segment.

1791748315164078080.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

SWK Holdings Corp reported total revenue of $11.8 million for Q1 2024, a 25.5% increase from $9.4 million in Q1 2023. This growth was driven by a $2.2 million increase in Finance Receivables segment revenue and a $0.2 million increase in Pharmaceutical Development segment revenue. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced significant challenges, including a $6.0 million impairment in its loan portfolio and a $1.1 million increase in interest expense, which led to a decrease in income before income tax expense to $1.1 million from $4.5 million in the same period last year.

Key Financial Achievements

The Finance Receivables segment saw a 10.3% year-over-year increase in gross finance receivables to $274.5 million, with a 14.2% effective yield and a 16.3% realized yield. This resulted in a 23.7% year-over-year increase in segment revenue to $11.5 million. However, GAAP net income for Q1 2024 decreased to $0.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, from $4.6 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in Q1 2023. Non-GAAP adjusted net income also decreased to $1.5 million from $5.7 million in the same period last year.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 2024 Q1 2023
Total Revenue $11.8 million $9.4 million
Income Before Income Tax Expense $1.1 million $4.5 million
GAAP Net Income $0.9 million $4.6 million
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income $1.5 million $5.7 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of March 31, 2024, gross income-producing assets totaled $274.5 million, a 10.3% increase from $248.8 million as of March 31, 2023. The allowance for credit loss increased to $13.2 million from $11.8 million in the same period last year. Net income-producing assets totaled $261.3 million, and gross total investment assets were $275.5 million. Book value per share increased by 5.0% to $22.46 from $21.39 in Q1 2023.

Commentary from Management

"During the first quarter, our finance segment generated a 10.3% year-over-year increase in gross finance receivables to $274.5 million coupled with a 14.2% effective yield, and a 16.3% realized yield. This led to a 23.7% year-over-year increase in segment revenue to $11.5 million, which is near an all-time high," stated Jody Staggs, President and CEO of SWK.
"We are pursuing multiple loan and royalty opportunities while remaining cognizant of increased competition in certain pockets of the life science finance market. We are focused on opportunities to partner with commercial-stage life science companies that possess high-margin, moated products with demonstrated strategic value," added Mr. Staggs.

Analysis

SWK Holdings Corp's Q1 2024 performance highlights the company's ability to generate revenue growth despite facing significant challenges such as loan impairments and increased interest expenses. The increase in gross finance receivables and effective yield demonstrates the company's strong operational capabilities. However, the decrease in net income and adjusted net income indicates the impact of the impairments and higher expenses on overall profitability. Investors should monitor how the company manages its loan portfolio and navigates the competitive landscape in the life science finance market.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SWK Holdings Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.