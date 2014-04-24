Vice President John Thompson purchased 2,146,200 shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSX:SCY) on April 24, 2014, as reported in the SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of C$0.03 per share.

Scandium International Mining Corp is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on the production of scandium and other rare earth minerals. The insider's recent acquisition is part of the transactions recorded for the company, which has seen no other insider buys or sells over the past year.

On the date of the transaction, the market cap of Scandium International Mining Corp was C$6.536 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 9999.00, significantly above both the industry median of 18.04 and the company’s historical median.

The insider transaction history for Scandium International Mining Corp shows no other insider activity in the past year, highlighting the significance of the insider's recent purchase.

