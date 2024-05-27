Ferrovial SE's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Dividend Performance and Sustainability of Ferrovial SE

Ferrovial SE (FER, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2024-06-21, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Ferrovial SE's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Ferrovial SE Do?

Ferrovial SE is a Spanish industrial company. The company organizes itself into four segments: Toll Roads, Airports, Construction, and Energy and mobility infrastructures. The Toll Roads segment develops and operates toll roads globally. The Airports segment operates four airports in the United Kingdom, Heathrow, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton. The Construction segment designs and constructs buildings, transport infrastructure, water projects, and completes civil engineering work. The Energy and mobility infrastructures segment includes the operation of infrastructure for transport, natural resources, utilities, telecommunications, and waste collection and treatment. By country, the USA represents the maximum contribution to revenue, followed by Poland operations.

A Glimpse at Ferrovial SE's Dividend History

Ferrovial SE has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2005. Dividends are currently distributed on a bi-annually basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Ferrovial SE's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Ferrovial SE currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.81% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.95%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Ferrovial SE's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Ferrovial SE stock as of today is approximately 1.81%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-03-31, Ferrovial SE's dividend payout ratio is 1.13, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. Ferrovial SE's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Ferrovial SE's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2024-03-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Ferrovial SE's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Ferrovial SE's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Ferrovial SE's revenue has increased by approximately 10.20% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 63.76% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Considering Ferrovial SE's consistent dividend payments, growth in dividend rates, prudent payout ratios, and solid profitability metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. However, the sustainability of these dividends will largely depend on the company's future profitability and growth metrics. Investors should keep a close eye on these factors moving forward. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

