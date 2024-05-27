Michelin's Dividend Analysis

Exploring the Sustainability and Growth of Michelin's Dividends

Michelin (MGDDY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.73 per share, payable on 2024-06-10, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-20. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Michelin's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Michelin Do?

Michelin manufactures tires for passenger vehicles. The company also makes tires for all types of commercial vehicles as well as bicycle, motorcycle, earthmover, aviation, and agricultural tires. Its operations are organized into three operating segments namely Automotive and related distribution; Road transportation and related distribution; Specialty businesses and related distribution. The company generates maximum revenue from Automotive and related distribution segments. The Specialty businesses include the Mining, Beyond-road, Two-wheel and Aircraft tire activities, as well as the High-Tech Materials activities. The Services & Solutions businesses are included for the most part in the "Road transportation and related distribution" segment.

A Glimpse at Michelin's Dividend History

Michelin has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2010. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Michelin's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Michelin currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.34% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.60%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Michelin's annual dividend growth rate was 35.70%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 7.20% per year. And over the past decade, Michelin's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.80%. Based on Michelin's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Michelin stock as of today is approximately 4.73%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Michelin's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. Michelin's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Michelin's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Michelin's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Michelin's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Michelin's revenue has increased by approximately 11.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 52.83% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Michelin's earnings increased by approximately 45.30% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 77.6% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 8.10%, which outperforms approximately 52.72% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Michelin's robust dividend payments, impressive growth rates, and strong payout ratio underscore its financial health and commitment to shareholder returns. Coupled with high profitability and promising growth metrics, Michelin appears well-positioned to maintain, if not enhance, its dividend distributions in the foreseeable future. For investors seeking stable income streams from their investments, Michelin presents a compelling case. GuruFocus Premium users can further explore high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.