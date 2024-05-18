Q4 2024 Amber Enterprises India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2024 / 04:00AM GMT

Hello and good morning, everyone. On the call, Iâm joined by Mr. Daljit Singh, Managing Director; Mr. Sudhir Goyal, our CFO; Mr. Sanjay Arora, Whole-Time Director of ILJIN Electronics; and our Investor Relations Advisor, SGA.