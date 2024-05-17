Full Year 2024 JSW Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to JSW Steel 4Q FY '24 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Ashwin Bajaj, Group Head of Investor Relations. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Ashwin Shivkumar Bajaj - JSW Steel Limited - Group Head of IR



Yes. Thank you, Sagar, and a very good evening, ladies and gentlemen. It's a pleasure to welcome you to JSW Steel's Earnings Call for Q4 and Financial Year 2024. We have with us today the management team represented by Mr. Jayant Acharya, joined MD and CEO; Mr. G. S. Rathore, Chief Operating Officer; Mr. Rajeev Pai, CFO; and Mr. Swayam Saurabh CFO, Designate and who will take over as CFO from first June as we have announced today.



We will start with opening remarks by Mr. Acharya and then open the floor to questions. So with that, over to you, Mr. Acharya.



Jayant Acharya - JSW Steel Limited - CEO, Joint MD & Whole-Time Director



Thank you. Good evening,