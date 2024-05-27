The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of The Cooper Companies Inc

55 minutes ago

The Cooper Companies Inc (COO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its solid financial standing. With a current share price of $97.81, The Cooper Companies Inc has experienced a daily increase of 0.51%, alongside a three-month growth of 1.93%. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that The Cooper Companies Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield higher returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance. The Cooper Companies Inc boasts a GF Score of 95, indicating a top-tier potential for market outperformance.

Understanding The Cooper Companies Inc Business

The Cooper Companies Inc, with a market cap of $19.44 billion and annual sales of $3.67 billion, operates primarily in the eye care sector through its two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision deals with a range of contact lenses, holding about a quarter of the U.S. market. CooperSurgical focuses on reproductive, fertility, and women's health devices, including the unique hormone-free IUD, Paragard, capturing 17% of the U.S. IUD market.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The Cooper Companies Inc's Financial Strength rating reflects a robust balance sheet capable of withstanding economic fluctuations, underscored by a prudent capital management strategy. Its Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.76 further solidifies its financial health, indicating effective debt management.

Profitability and Growth Metrics

The Cooper Companies Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, positioning it well among its industry peers. This is complemented by a strong Predictability Rank of 4.5 stars, highlighting consistent operational performance and boosting investor confidence. Furthermore, its commitment to growth is evident from its Growth Rank of 10/10, with a notable 13.8% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate, surpassing 65.91% of competitors in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry.

Conclusion

Considering The Cooper Companies Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's exceptional position for potential market outperformance. For investors seeking similar opportunities, explore more companies with strong GF Scores through this GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

