On May 17, 2024, McNulty Martin D. Jr., CEO of Acacia Research Corp (ACTG, Financial), purchased 18,962 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction increased the insider's total holdings to 58,962 shares over the past year, with no recorded sales.

Acacia Research Corp (ACTG, Financial) specializes in patent licensing and enforcement, helping patent owners protect their intellectual property rights. The company's shares were priced at $5.29 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $546.12 million.

The price-earnings ratio of Acacia Research Corp stands at 15.25, which is below the industry median of 23.45. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower valuation relative to peers.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Acacia Research Corp is estimated at $4.93 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction trend for Acacia Research Corp shows a positive sentiment, with four insider buys and no sells over the past year.

This recent purchase by the insider could signal confidence in the company's future prospects or undervaluation based on internal assessments.

