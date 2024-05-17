On May 17, 2024, Director Andrew Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction is part of a series of sales over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 1,469 shares and purchased none.

Arrow Electronics Inc operates in the technology sector, providing products and solutions in computing systems, electronic components, and related services globally. The company's offerings include a range of electronic components such as sensors, power supplies, and microcontrollers; enterprise computing solutions for data centers and cloud infrastructure; and diverse engineering and logistics services.

On the date of the sale, shares of Arrow Electronics Inc were priced at $130.71. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $7.09 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Arrow Electronics Inc stands at 10.47, which is below both the industry median of 23.635 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of Arrow Electronics Inc is calculated at $121.49, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value, which is determined by historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business projections.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends, there have been no insider purchases and seven insider sales over the past year at Arrow Electronics Inc. This pattern of transactions provides insights into insider sentiment towards the stock.

The recent sale by the insider, Andrew Kerin, aligns with the broader trend of insider activity within the company, suggesting a consistent approach to stock transactions among the company's insiders over the evaluated period.

