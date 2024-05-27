Francesca Luthi, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Assurant Inc (AIZ, Financial), sold 6,700 shares of the company on May 16, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider has sold a total of 10,400 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Assurant Inc, a global provider of risk management solutions, offers a range of insurance products including extended device protection, vehicle protection, and pre-funded funeral insurance. The company operates through a network of partners and direct channels, catering to both individual consumers and businesses.

On the date of the sale, shares of Assurant Inc were priced at $176.36. This valuation brings the company's market cap to approximately $8.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 12.02, slightly below the industry median of 12.05 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Assurant Inc is estimated at $183.38 per share, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96.

The insider transaction history for Assurant Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 9 insider sales and no buys recorded.

This recent transaction by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and valuation alignment.

