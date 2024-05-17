On May 17, 2024, Deborah Autor, Director at Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX, Financial), executed a sale of 38,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX, Financial) is a company that specializes in the development, manufacture, and distribution of generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. The company operates in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, pain management, central nervous system disorders, parasitic infections, and hormonal deficiencies.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc shows a trend of limited buying activity and some selling over the past year. There have been no insider buys and two insider sells during this period.

On the date of the sale, shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc were priced at $6.74, resulting in a total transaction value of $256,120. This pricing places the market cap of the company at approximately $2.08 billion.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.06, based on a GF Value of $3.27. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The recent insider sale by the insider could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into insider confidence and potential future stock movements.

