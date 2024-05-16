On May 16, 2024, Deborah Adams, Director at MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 12,500 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

MRC Global Inc (MRC, Financial) is a distributor of pipe, valve, and fitting products and services to the energy and industrial sectors. The company's offerings include more than 150,000 stock keeping units, including engineered products and supply chain management solutions.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of MRC Global Inc were priced at $13.8 each. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $1.16 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 15.86, which is above the industry median of 11.645.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $10.38, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.33. This suggests that MRC Global Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

Reviewing the insider transaction trends for MRC Global Inc, there have been no insider buys and five insider sells over the past year. This could indicate a pattern of behavior among the company's insiders.

For investors, understanding these insider transactions alongside the company's valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow can provide deeper insights into the stock's current standing and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.