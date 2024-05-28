Unveiling Applied Materials (AMAT)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An In-depth Analysis of Applied Materials' Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT, Financial) has recently experienced a daily gain of 3.71% and a three-month gain of 16.47%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) standing at 8.7, a key question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into Applied Materials' valuation, urging readers to explore the detailed financial analysis that follows.

Company Overview

Applied Materials is the world's largest manufacturer of semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment. The company has a broad portfolio that covers nearly every aspect of the WFE ecosystem, particularly excelling in deposition. Applied Materials serves major chipmakers like TSMC, Intel, and Samsung. With a current stock price of $219.95 and a market cap of $182.80 billion, it's crucial to assess how this compares to the GF Value, which estimates the fair value of the stock.

1792706741620862976.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. For Applied Materials, the GF Value is set at $146.90, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued at its current price. This discrepancy indicates potential lower future returns relative to the company's business growth.

1792706724143198208.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid potential capital loss. Applied Materials boasts a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.36, which though moderate, still positions it well within its industry. The company's financial strength is rated 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus, reflecting a strong balance sheet.

1792706759442460672.png

Profitability and Growth

Applied Materials has demonstrated remarkable profitability, with an operating margin of 28.87%, ranking higher than 95.13% of its industry peers. The company's consistent profitability over the past decade and impressive growth metrics, such as a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 19%, underline its strong market position and operational efficiency.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into value creation. Applied Materials' ROIC of 32.86 significantly exceeds its WACC of 14.26, indicating effective capital management and value generation for shareholders.

1792706776760741888.png

Conclusion

Despite Applied Materials' strong financial health and profitability, the current stock price significantly exceeds its GF Value, suggesting it is overvalued. Investors should consider this analysis to make informed decisions and potentially explore other high-quality, lower-risk investment opportunities.

To discover other high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.