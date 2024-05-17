On May 17, 2024, Danny Mcpherson, Executive Vice President - Engineering and Chief Security Officer of VeriSign Inc (VRSN, Financial), executed a sale of 1,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 6,075 shares.

VeriSign Inc, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, ensures the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including the .com and .net domains. The company's registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

On the date of the sale, shares of VeriSign Inc were priced at $170.14, contributing to a market cap of approximately $17.19 billion. This pricing places the company's price-earnings ratio at 21.21, which is below both the industry median of 27.13 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of VeriSign Inc is estimated at $235.75 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.72.

The insider transaction history for VeriSign Inc indicates a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 50 insider sales and no insider buys recorded.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider could be part of personal portfolio management or other undisclosed reasons. Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the insiders view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

