On May 20, 2024, Michael Williams, President & CEO of Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial), executed a sale of 28,907 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 144,535 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases.

Metallus Inc (MTUS, Financial) is a company that specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of advanced metal components, serving various industrial sectors including automotive, aerospace, and construction. The company's innovative approach to metal processing has positioned it as a key player in its industry.

Shares of Metallus Inc were priced at $24.09 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.04 billion. Metallus Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 14.11, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 14.34 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Metallus Inc is estimated at $21.23, indicating that with a current price of $24.09, the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.13.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 35 insider sells at Metallus Inc, reflecting a trend of insider sales.

This recent transaction by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perspectives.

