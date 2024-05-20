On May 20, 2024, Ryan Gosney, the Chief Accounting Officer of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) specializes in providing hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company's services are crucial for the extraction of oil and gas from unconventional reservoirs.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 17,000 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), where there have been 38 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial) were priced at $23.83. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $3.99 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 8.74, which is below the industry median of 11.645.

The stock's valuation relative to the GF Value is currently at a ratio of 1.11, indicating that it is Modestly Overvalued. The GF Value of $21.38 is derived from historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activities at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial).

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value, suggesting a modest overvaluation.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing them with insights into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial).

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.